Microformats are a simple way to add more meaning to your HTML.

It's easy! You probably already know how. It's just classes.

By adding Microformats to your HTML, your website becomes more understandable to various kinds of computers.

Microformats are fully specced with a comprehensive test suite and are licensed as Public Domain allowing you to freely use them however you want.

Parsing Microformats

If you’re a developer working on an app or service, you probably need JSON as your input format. Don’t worry. There are several Microformats parsers written in multiple programming languages. A parser will take a URL or a glob of HTML, understand it, then convert it to JSON for your use.

You can test your URL here (or HTML snippet on any of the parser sites).